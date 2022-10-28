Xponance Inc. Sells 7,554 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

DELL stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

