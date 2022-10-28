Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -180.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

