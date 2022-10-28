Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after acquiring an additional 297,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

