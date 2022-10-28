Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

