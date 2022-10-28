Xponance Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

