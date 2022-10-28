Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $68.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

