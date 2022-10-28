Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

