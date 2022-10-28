Xponance Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

