Xponance Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

