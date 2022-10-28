Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Shares of IQV opened at $200.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average is $212.43.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

