8,725 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Barclays dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

