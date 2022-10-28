The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

