Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $89.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,713. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

