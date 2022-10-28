Xponance Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

