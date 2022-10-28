Xponance Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Neogen by 3,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,600 shares of company stock worth $559,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

