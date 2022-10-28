Xponance Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $70.88.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

