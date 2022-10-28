Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 134.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

