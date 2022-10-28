Xponance Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

