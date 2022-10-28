Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $85,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

Thor Industries Stock Performance

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $115.47.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.