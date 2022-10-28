Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.32.

Roku Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $323.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.