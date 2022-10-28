Xponance Inc. Sells 18,180 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 4.8 %

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

