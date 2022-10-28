Xponance Inc. Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,992 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F.N.B. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

