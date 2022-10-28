Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 97.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wedbush lifted their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.92. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

