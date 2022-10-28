Xponance Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 183.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of FOX by 282.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in FOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

