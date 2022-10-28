Xponance Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John's International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John's International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

