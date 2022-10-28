Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $48.79 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 256.80, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

