Xponance Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

ICUI stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.03 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.