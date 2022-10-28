R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,889 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

