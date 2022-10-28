First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.