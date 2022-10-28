Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.