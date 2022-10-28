First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2,060.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $5,965,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.18.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

