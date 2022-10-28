First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 122.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $554,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

