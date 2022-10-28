First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 375.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

