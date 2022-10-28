Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDNI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDNI opened at $17.43 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

