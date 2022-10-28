Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,799 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

