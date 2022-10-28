First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

