Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.2 %

WHR opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.53.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

