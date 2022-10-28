Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.