Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

