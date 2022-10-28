Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.