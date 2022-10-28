First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 408 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 39,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 203,426 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

