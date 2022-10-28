Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,107 Shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Fidelity New Millennium ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

