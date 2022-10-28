Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.