Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,047 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

