Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $310,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

LKQ Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.