Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $83.84 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

