PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.68.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

