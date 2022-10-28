Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

