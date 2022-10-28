Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $128.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) received a $128.00 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.