First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24,086.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.